17-year-old Deacon was last seen at about 1pm on Friday 11 July leaving an address in Blaenavon.
It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.
He has links to the Caerphilly, Blackwood, Brynmawr, Tredegar, Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Pontypool areas.
He's described as white, about 5'8" tall, of an average build with brown hair.
Anyone with information on Deacon’s whereabouts is asked to contact police quoting log reference 2500223870.
You can also contact Gwent Police by calling 101, sending a direct message on Facebook or X, or via our website.
