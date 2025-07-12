A 41-year-old man from Abergavenny has gone missing, with local police appealing for information to locate him.
Jamie Morgan was last seen in Abergavenny Town Centre on Thursday July 10 at 12:30, he is described as being around 5’9” tall with a stocky build and dark, thinning hair.
He was last known to be wearing a pink shirt with blue demin shorts, white trainers and carrying a black backpack.
Members of the public are advised not to approach Jamie if they see him and instead call 999 straight away. He also has links to Merthyr Tydfil and Bristol.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Gwent Police by sending them a direct message on social media or by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2500219522.
Jamie is also asked to contact Gwent Police.
