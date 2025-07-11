A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are older people (especially those over 75) and young children. Those people at particular risk include those who live on their own or in a care home, people who have a serious or long term illness, those who may find it hard to keep cool – babies and the very young, the bed bound, those with drug or alcohol addictions or with Alzheimer's disease and people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places – those who live in a top floor flat, the homeless or those whose jobs are outside.