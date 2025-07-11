In a statement, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) encouraged members of the public to look after one another as temperatures are set to raise to well over 30 degrees celsius.
In this hot weather, please take care of yourself and others,” they said.
“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather safely, but please look out for those who are more vulnerable during the heatwave.”
The main risks posed by a heatwave include but are not limited to:
Not drinking enough water (dehydration)
Overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke
Sunburn
A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are older people (especially those over 75) and young children. Those people at particular risk include those who live on their own or in a care home, people who have a serious or long term illness, those who may find it hard to keep cool – babies and the very young, the bed bound, those with drug or alcohol addictions or with Alzheimer's disease and people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places – those who live in a top floor flat, the homeless or those whose jobs are outside.
