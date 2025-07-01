“Then, one night, they were playing this pub called the Hop and Grape, which was part of the University of Manchester campus, and Johnny said ‘Come on, let’s go and see them’. It was June 1993. That’s when I first saw them. I liked where they were coming from - Slade, the Pistols, The Kinks. There were hints of it all there. But I didn’t think ‘These are going to be mega!’ Back in London the next day, I got a call from Noel Gallagher. He said he’d heard I’d seen them and that they were looking for a manager.