IT'S not quite the Marshmallow Man in Ghostbusters, but the giant inflatable Welsh Woman's football shirt that appeared outside of Abergavenny's Angel Hotel this morning turned a fair few heads.
Like a giant balloon celebrating all things Welsh, female, and football, the floating Cymru shirt is on tour to build excitement ahead of the Welsh team playing in EURO 2025 and hopefully bringing home the silverware.
The 'Ein Crys Cymru' Tour across the nation began in Eryi on June 19, and today Abergavenny was the destination for the monster shirt as it tours Welsh towns and cities ahead of the showdown in Switzerland.
The shirt proudly displays the names of the squad selected to play for Wales in 2025.
The tour celebrates the trailblazers who fought for the creation of the women's national team and the right to wear their own shirt.
It wasn't until 2019 that Cymru's women players saw their own names proudly printed on the back of their shirts, a landmark of recognition and representation.
Former Cymru Captain and UEFA Vice President, Professor Laura McAllister CBE said, “I played for Cymru during a time when having our own kit felt like a luxury. The progress we’ve made since then is extraordinary, and we can see how much more we can still achieve together. The Cymru shirt is more than just fabric, it offers a badge of honour, and this national tour gives us all a moment to reflect, to celebrate, and to show every girl in Wales that they belong in football.”
Cymru Captain, Angharad James added, “When I put on this shirt, it represents every woman who paved the way for us and those who fought to get us here. This Cymru team has earned its place on the biggest stage, and we’ll wear this shirt with pride. This shirt belongs to all of us."
