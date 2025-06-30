The former Ty’r Morwydd House and Environmental Study Centre in Abergavenny could become a complex providing a total of sixteen flats now it has sold at auction.
Previously a 70-bed youth hostel and education centre, known as Mulberry House, at Pen-Y-Pound, Abergavenny, it sold at South Wales--based Paul Fosh Auctions for £451,000.
Listed by the auctioneers for sale online at £360,000 the one-time field study centre, which provided facilities for schools and educational groups throughout Wales and the UK, closed its doors for the last time after thirty years in March 2012.
Once a convent home to nuns of the order of St Michael the vacant property, part of which dates from the eighteenth century was most recently owned by the Royal London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
There is planning permission in place to convert the building into a total of sixteen flats, nine of which to be affordable with the remaining seven to be private sales.
The flats will provide a combination of studios, one bedroom and two-bedroom flats on completion with communal gardens to the rear and off-street parking.
Sean said: “The sale of this large, prominent and historic building in the Monmouthshire town of Abergavenny created a huge amount of interest both locally and nationally.
“There were a total of six bidders in the hunt for the lot which eventually sold for a very commendable £451,00 after a total of 61 bids were made.
“The building has good floor to ceiling heights to the ground floor and wonderful, far-reaching views to the upper floors. It’s currently in shell condition awaiting fit out with future specification aimed at the target market.
“The property is located to the north of Abergavenny town centre in a quiet location with town centre amenities easily accessible. The surrounding hills are close by to the north with a primary school opposite the development.
