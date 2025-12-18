Fire crews are currently investigating an incident at a complex near a busy doctors’ surgery in Abergavenny, as firefighters were seen entering a building.
Three appliances are in attendance at the Plas Elrych Retirement Living buildings next door to Tudor Gate surgery, as firefighters were seen on the top floor of a building.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) has been approached to confirm the nature of the call.
