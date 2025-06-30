The ruins of Abergavenny Castle have much to brood over with a history of ‘Infamy and treachery’, but on Saturday it was all about freedom, love, laughter and celebration as the increasingly successful and popular Abergavenny Pride raised the latest of many flags to fly over the ancient walls and, for a day at least, claimed the castle as their own writes Bobbi Rogers.
For the last few Prides, the weather has joined in the celebrations and this year, despite a moody start, was no exception with a brisk breeze taking the edge off the heat whenever the sun peeked through.
This, the fifth and biggest celebration so far of Abergavenny’s ethos of diversity and inclusion, encompassed a plethora of traders, paraders, first responders and dazzled bystanders who were entertained by everything from sound baths, creative writing workshops, a fabulous line up of stage performances - including a choir, chill out spaces, and supportive help and advice.
The ever-growing parade brought a cacophony of sound and colour to the streets before disbanding in their hundreds into the Castle for an afternoon of entertainment, education and downright fun. A record number of traders and supporter stalls dotted the grounds along with food and drink purveyors.
Organisers, traders and visitors alike expressed their delight with the venue and if funds and circumstances permit, all would welcome a return in 2026.
Earlier in the week a team made up of Frankie Wesson, Elaine McCulloch, and Kate McCulloch created a rainbow crossing across Nevill Street to the delight of passersby
Abergavenny Pride was started in 2019 as a way to bring the LGBTQ+ community together and make a difference to the community. Abergavenny Pride’s ethos is all about community, education, and environmentally aware. The group supports local charities, good causes and LGBTQ+ businesses.
