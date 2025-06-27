FOLLOW the rainbow and it’ll lead you to Nevill Street this weekend courtesy of the folk behind Abergavenny Pride.
Tomorrow’s festival (Saturday, June 27) promises to be bigger, brighter, bolder, and prouder than ever before. With rainbows, and lots of them!
This year’s rainbow crossing was created by the trio of Frankie Wesson, Elaine McCulloch, and Kate McCulloch.
Although hard at work in the regulatory high-vis and face masks in a bid to get the job done by 4 pm, the rainbow team took some time out to pose for a pic or two when the Chronicle paid a visit.
Frankie told the Chronicle, “This is our fifth year and we’re hoping it’ll be the most well-attended yet. It’s a great event and this year we’ve got a lot going on at the castle, so you should all swing by.”
With the forecast picture postcard perfect, there’s never been a better time to get out and about and walk the rainbow crossing for yourself.
Everyone is welcome to join the festivities and show support.
So head to The Castle to enjoy a day of colour, connection, and celebration at Abergavenny Pride’s fifth anniversary.
