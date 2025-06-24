PLANS for ‘glamping’ accommodation in a field that is already home to a group of alpacas are set to be approved.
Elizabeth Pengelly has asked for permission to use the “empty residential land” for tourism with camping or glamping as well as build washing facilities for those staying and upgrade a shelter currently used for the South American animals.
Two shepherd huts are already on site at Parc Llettis Road, Hardwick, between Abergavenny and Raglan, while a further two would be added as well as four bell tents.
More than five objections have been lodged against the plan but Monmouthsire councillors are recommended to approve it when they meet on Tuesday, July 1.
