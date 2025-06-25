The news comes after the Football Association for Wales approved a hub for girls in and around Abergavenny aimed at getting more of them involved in the sport.
Key Welsh players are also seeing large increases in online attention, with the most notable being Jess Fishlock, five-time Wales footballer of the year, attracting an average of 1,189 Wikipedia searches each month of 2025.
Second and thirds places fall to Manchester United’s goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel (1,044 searches per month) and former Wales captain Sophie Ingle (1,019).
With many of the squads players playing their club football at well renowned sides such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Seattle, Everton and Manchester United, both quality of football and attention are continuing to improve.
Overall interest in women’s football in Wales has surged in recent years. UEFA figures show that since 2021 there has been a 45% rise in registered players, attendances have more than tripled, and funding to women’s football in Wales has increased by 254%.
The introduction of head coach Emma Harries has a lot of influence on the recent spikes in performance and attention due to her tactical evolution and fluidity. Transitioning from defence-heavy to a high-pressing, possession-based side has made the football far more exciting and revitalised the way Wales approach games.
With Euro 2025 just around the corner, and it being the first time Wales has ever qualified for a major tournament, this is a great opportunity for women’s football in Wales to push on and garner further deserved attention, funding, and opportunities. Euro 2025 is the perfect stage to kickstart future success for the nation in the world of football.
