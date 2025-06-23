Free football sessions for girls are being offered in Abergavenny to coincide with the start of the Euros, which Wales are competing in for the first time.
‘Huddle’, which is the name of the programme devised by the Football Association of Wales, is delivered by partner clubs across the country. Of which Abergavenny Rhinos is now a part of.
“We will be starting off hour Huddle sessions to coincide with Wales competing in the forthcoming Euros by offering free sessions for any girl aged between 4-8 years old who want to try football,” a club spokesperson said.
“Only children who are booked onto the sessions will be able to take part so please book your daughter onto the sessions by following play.faw.cymru/FAWHuddle/AbergavennyRhinosFC.”
