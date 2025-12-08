JUBILEE Express gave 2021 Welsh National-winning trainer Sam Thomas the perfect boost for this year's race, as the showcase’s co-favourite cantered to victory in Chepstow's Christmas Raceday Grand National Trial Handicap.
Second last year in the £150,000 Coral Welsh Grand National steeplechase, the trainer's eight-year-old is joint 7-1 market leader alongside Mr Vango for the December 27 race, after holding off Jonjo and AJ O’Neill’s Collectors Item by two and a half lengths under Lorcan Williams on Saturday to take the £13,000 first prize.
Abergavenny born and bred Thomas, who won the 2008 Gold Cup as a jockey on Denman, said: "That was brilliant. He looks fat most of the time as he's a big, burly horse, so we were delighted to get some runs into him for the big one this time.
"It's all systems go now. We didn't manage to get a prep run in before last year, but we have got two in this time.
"Please God, he comes out of this okay as he's the perfect horse for a Welsh Grand National. He races behind the bridle and is so laid-back."
Jockey Williams told Sky Sport Racing: "I’ve always wanted to ride in these colours for Mr (Dai) Walters (owner), I’ve ridden plenty for Sam and I’m very fortunate as this is a nice one for the future.
“Sam said he had this in mind, so it’s a good bit of placement and hopefully he’ll have a bit of luck.
“He’s an out-and-out stayer so I got him out of the gates quick, he’s a fantastic jumper. We were able to fill up at our obstacles and he just kept going.”
The Coral Welsh Grand National Trial Handicap has produced the National winner in three of its last four runnings, including Thomas's Iwilldoit – who was third last year – four years ago.
Jubilee Express at 13-2 also completed a 67-1 double for the trainer and owner Walters by taking the 2m 7f chase, after striking with Just Over Land in the 2m 3½f handicap chase, where amateur rider Harvey Barfoot-Saunt secured a second win under rules by 1/2L.
The same afternoon, stablemate Lump Sum also took third in the £105,000 Grade 1 Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown under Dylan Johnston, securing a £12,476 pay out in the 1m 7f race behind Lulamba and Be Aware.
Thomas' Special John also won the 3m 2f Lenny Roberts Memorial Trophy Handicap Chase earlier in the week at Wincanton under Johnston, the 11/8 favourite racing home 2 1/2L clear of I'm Your Buckaroo to claim the £3,960 first prize.
Meanwhile, Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams – who Thomas got his start with as a jockey – saw Djelo become the first back-to-back winner of the £80,000 Peterborough Chase in 18 years at Huntingdon on Sunday,
The showpiece event had been billed as a head-to-head with Irish runner Saint Sam, but Willie Mullins' contender was pulled up down the back straight before Djelo powered clear under Charlie Deutsch to win by 4 3/4L from Edwardstone.
The success was a fifth Grade 2 win for the Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old, who was cut to 8-1 (from 12) by Paddy Power for the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day.
Venetia, who trains at King’s Caple near Ross-on-Wye, said: "I'm really thrilled... We'll be looking to the King George with him after that... we'll give it a go."
