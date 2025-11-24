SAM Thomas' hot streak continued with three more winners and two seconds, including a Grade 2 place, resulting in another £50,000 in winnings for the Abergavenny-raised trainer's stables.
The 2008 Gold Cup winning jockey had seen Dylan Johnston ride Vincenzo to second in the £160,000 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham the previous weekend.
And on the Sunday, 11/2 shot Just Over Land ridden by amateur jockey Harvey Barfott came home 2 3/4L in front of Diplomatic Ash to win the £4,880 first prize in the BetGoodwin Handicap Chase at Fontwell over 2m 3f.
A day later, evens favourite Special John just held off Fat Faced Columbo at Exeter to land the £3,800 first prize in the Heart of Oak Novices' Chase over 3m, Johnston saddling the winner to victory by a short head.
Then on Friday at Chepstow, 7/4 shot Knead A Win under Charlie Deutsch came home second 1 1/2L behind favourite Le Frimeur in the 2m 3f BetWright Maiden Hurdle, scooping £1,931.
And later the same day at Ascot, 2/7 favourite Doctor Blue under Dylan Johnston stormed to a 6L win to land the £17,665 first prize in the Bet With Ascot Donation Box Introductory Hurdle over 1m 7f, going clear on the run in to beat 11/2 shot Red Oak.
Then Thomas' Welsh Champion Hurdle winner Celtic Dino was in the winner's enclosure again the following day at the same course, taking second in the £100,000 2m 3f Grade 2 Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle under Johnston for a £21,370 pay out.
The horse headed Gordon Elliott's 6/5 French favourite Woodhooh under Danny Gilligan over the last, but couldn't quite match the pace on the run in, finishing 2 1/2L back, but 5 1/2L clear of the 9/1 Twiston-Davies horse Potter's Charm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.