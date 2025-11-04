PANDY trainer David Evans earned his biggest payout in three years as 11/1 shot King's Code scored victory under Neil Callan by a neck in Monday's £80,000 1m 3f all-weather flat race handicap at Kempton, edging 11/2 chance Londoner to collect £41,232 in prize-money.
Evans, joint-owner with Eric Griffiths, said: "I'm a bit better after that. I own half of him, so I feel even better. I thought he'd run well, but you can never say you think they'll win.
"He's had a fair few runs and he's had a bit of a break, but he came back and won at the track last month, and his last three races have been good.
"He likes the all-weather – he prefers that to the grass – so we might get him back out in two or three weeks."
Meanwhile over the jumps, Gold Cup-winning jockey Sam Thomas was celebrating three more winners and £15,000 in prize money as a trainer.
The Abergavenny-raised horseman, who famously rode Denman to 2008 triumph at the Cheltenham Festival, travelled to Bangor-on-Dee at the start of last week, where 11/4 favourite Doctor Kildare saddled by Dylan Johnston rode to a 2L win in the 2m 7f Countryside Day Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle from Jack Sprat, scooping the £5,281 first prize.
On Friday at Uttoxeter, Johnston was again on board as 10/11 favourite Lump Sum cashed in with a huge 16L win from Jax Junior to take the £6,337 payout in the Kalahari King 'Chasing Excellence' Beginners' Chase over 1m 7f.
And closer to home at Hereford on Monday, Dr Kildare was back in the winning enclosure with jockey and trainer, the 8/13 favourite taking The 2026 Hereford Racing Club Handicap Hurdle over 3m 1f by a tighter 1 1/4L, earning a £4,066 pay day.
