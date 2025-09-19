THE UK's leading flat race woman jockey, who started her career at a Monmouthshire stables, is off to race in Hong Kong for two months after being granted a temporary license.
Hollie Doyle, who broke the women's record for wins earlier this year, started out as a 16-year-old at David Evans' Pandy yard near Abergavenny.
And having lost her ride as the retained jockey for Derby-winning owner Imad Al Sagar last month, the news that she will be racing in the Far East in November and December has come as a boost after a "tough, stop-start" year.
Doyle, who has participated in the last five Longines International Jockeys' Championships (IJC) at Happy Valley and also ridden at Sha Tin's Longines Hong Kong International Races (HKIR) meeting, has won four times there previously.
And she said: “I've had the pleasure of riding in Hong Kong over the last few years, albeit for in-and-out trips to compete in the IJC and ride at Sha Tin on the big HKIR Sunday, and I've had a bit of luck at those meetings.
"This will be different, though, and I'm under no illusion that this first proper stint isn't going to be as easy-going as that.
"But I like a challenge and I'm going to give it a good go. I've enjoyed riding around Happy Valley and Sha Tin on my trips so far and I think Hong Kong is probably the best place in the world to develop your skills as a jockey.
"I can do a light weight which is handy I suppose, but there are plenty of high-class international jockeys out there at the same time as me. Hopefully, I can use the time to develop, learn the system in Hong Kong and ride a few winners along the way.”
The Herefordshire jockey claimed the UK record for a woman jockey with her 1,023rd winner in May.
Meanwhile, David Evans enjoyed two winners last week, the first at Kempton where 9/2 shot Early Release saddled by Oisin Murphy headed a 14-strong field to win the £3,140 first prize in the 6f Unibet Supports Safer Gambling Handicap, coming home 2 1/4L clear.
Then on Tuesday (September 23), Ryan Rossa saddled French 4/1 shot Al Shabab to victory by 1 1/4L over a 13-strong The At The Races App Handicap field at Lingfield over 1m 2f, to scoop a £3,245 pay day.
