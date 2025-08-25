BRITAIN'S leading woman flat race jockey, who started her career at a local stables, says she was shocked by her axing as Derby-winning owner Imad Al Sagar’s retained rider.
Hollie Doyle, who began at David Evans' Pandy stables as a 16-year-old, has been replaced with immediate effect by multiple champion jockey Oisin Murphy, in what Al Sagar's racing manager claims is a "change of strategy".
The Herefordshire jockey, who claimed the UK record for a woman jockey with her 1,023rd winner in May, told At The Races: "Unfortunately, I was informed I’d lost my long-standing retainer with leading owner Imad Al Sagar. It came as a bit of a shock, particularly at this stage of the season.
"I’ve been a part of Imad’s operation for five years, riding 38 winners, including at the highest of levels.
"We’ve enjoyed numerous stakes winners, a Royal Ascot winner and a Classic winner with the wonderful Nashwa in the Prix de Diane in 2022, followed by two further Group 1 successes.
"I have nothing but the utmost respect for Imad and would like to thank him for giving me such an amazing opportunity at a formative stage of my career. I wish him and the team the very best of luck."
Racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said: "It's a change of strategy. We've had some wonderful years with Hollie and Imad wanted to have a bit of a change. Our relationship with her is still strong and I hope it will continue to be so...
"We've had a great time with Hollie but felt it was time for a change."
Meanwhile, Chepstow Racecourse’s owners have warned that a proposed UK Government tax hike on betting from 15 to 21 per cent will cause serious harm to the sport.
General Manager Luke Admans said: “We have been clear from the outset that the Westminster Government’s proposed plans to harmonise online gambling tax will significantly damage British horseracing and, as a result, our racecourse.”
