A FLAT race jockey who began her racing career riding for Pandy trainer David Evans as a 16-year-old has just landed her 1,000th British winner.
Herefordshire-raised Hollie Doyle, 28, became only the second woman after Hayley Turner to reach the milestone when she rode Handle With Care to victory at Lingfield.
"I'm delighted to have got that done, it's another milestone and hopefully there's another 1,000 under the bonnet somewhere," Doyle told BBC Sport, having achieved 1,000 winners globally last September.
Her sparkling career saw her break the women’s record for winners in a single year in 2019 with 116 triumphs, and she was named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year in 2020, as well as taking third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.
Meanwhile, Evans celebrated victory in the feature £30,000 Riu Hotels And Resorts Handicap at Pontefract last week, as 11/2 shot King's Code under jockey Richard Kingscote galloped home 7L clear.
The five-year-old led inside the final furlong of the 1m 2f race before bursting clear inside the final 100 yards to beat Irish 13/2 shot Forceful Speed under Cieren Fallon to the £15,462 first prize.
The local trainer's victory followed a second place for Blue Prince under Oisin Murphy in the £16,000 Try Unibet's New Improved Acca Boosts Handicap over 7f at Kempton, where the 4/1 shot was just held off by a nose by 11/2 fancied Yorkshire under Callum Rodriguez.
Neighbouring Pandy trainer and namesake Nikki Evans was also in the winner’s paddock at Stratford last week, when 14/1 shot Pomeriggio placed third in the £8,000 Mares’ Maiden Hurdle over 2m 1/2f.
Meanwhile, Chepstow Racecourse's last jumps meeting of the season takes place this Friday (April 25), which includes The Dunraven Bowl for the best novice point-to-pointers from South and West Wales.
Then it will be over to flat racing, which starts on Tuesday, May 13.