TWO-time Haydock Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille is set to fly the flag for Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams in the Grand National on Saturday (4pm), three weeks after placing sixth for the third time in Cheltenham’s Gold Cup.
But Cotswold Chase-winning stablemate L'Homme Presse has been ruled out of the world’s biggest steeplechase, having previously missed the Gold Cup as well.
The latter’s co-owner Andy Edwards said: “Sadly L’Homme Presse will not run in the Grand National. He is sound and fine, but we just ran out of time. We are bitterly disappointed not to be running next weekend.”
L'Homme Presse was set to lead the British challenge in last month’s Gold Cup, after fourth in 2024 when he was injured by another horse when leading two from home.
But the 10-year-old was withdrawn from the festival showcase, his trainer citing "a troubling week" for the decision.
And despite hopes of an Aintree appearance, they have also now evaporated, leaving Royale Pagaille who is rated up to 50/1 and as far out as 125/1.
The latter’s owner Rich Ricci said: “He’s not the easiest fellow to train; a bit like the owner, he’s a bit clumsy and he always has a niggle and he seems to hurt himself in every race.
“Venetia has nursed an awful lot of winning form out of him and prize-money. He’s been a great horse to own and she’s done a magnificent job.”
And Venetia knows all about upsetting the odds to win the National, with Mon Mome taking the crown in 2009 at a price of 100/1.
Meanwhile on the flat, Pandy trainer David Evans celebrated two recent winners at Wolverhampton, 13/2 shot Alice's Impact taking the £9,000 BetMGM Classified Stakes under Ben Loughnane by 1 1/2L from Immortale, and 11/4 favourite Rumba Bay under Rossa Ryan the £6,000 BetMGM Showtime Handicap by 1/2L from Woodhay Whisper.