HAITI Couleurs ridden by Pembrokeshire born jockey Sean Bowen delivered a home Welsh win in the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.
Trained by Rebecca Curtis in Pembrokeshire, Haiti Couleurs produced a magnificent front-running display to add to the Irish equivalent he won earlier in the year.
The eight-year-old horse was fittingly ridden by another home native in champion jockey Sean Bowen, who was picking up a welcome consolation just 24 hours after being denied in the King George VI Chase at Kempton aboard Banbridge by a nose.
The Rebecca Curtis trained horse went off at 5-1 and won by 3L from O'Connell, with Deafening Silence in third and Livin on Luco in fourth.
Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: “What a racehorse and what a training performance to get him back from Haydock. That was just over a month ago and to get him back is just incredible.
“It means so much and these are the races you want to win and to do it on a Welsh-trained horse for a Welsh trainer is special.
“Becky actually used to babysit me a bit as a kid, so to do it for Becky is a bit like doing it for family, so that was amazing.
“It’s unbelievable and it would have been nice to win the King George as well, but I’ll take this.”
Sadly race favourite Jubilee Express trained by Abergavenny Gold Cup winning jockey Sam Thomas at his Cardiff yard fell out of contention after making a mistake at the 14th and was pulled up five from home.
