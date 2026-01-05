WHILE Welsh Grand National favourite Jubilee Express failed to deliver at Chepstow on Boxing Day for Abergavenny-raised trainer Sam Thomas, Steel Ally gave him a festive filip with victory in the £50,000 Howden Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot.
The 11/4 shot under Dylan Johnston romped home 9L clear of Irish horse Push The Button in second to claim the £29,614 first prize in the 2m 3f Grade 2 race.
And the 2008 Gold Cup-winning jockey believes the seven-year-old can make his mark as a Grade 1 horse, with Paddy Power introducing him at 16-1 for for the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
“I’m obviously absolutely thrilled,” said Thomas. “I don’t think they went a mad gallop, which played into our hands a little bit, because he ended up getting an easy lead in front from a mile out, but at the same time I couldn’t be happier.
"He jumped super. Dylan gave him a lovely ride and he’s just a bit of a natural when it comes to jumping. It’s all very pleasing to watch and huge credit to my wife as she rides him every day. He’s a nice, exciting horse to look forward to.
"He could be Grade 1 on the back of that, and I don't see why we can't be dreaming. It's a nice problem to have.
"He's always shown a touch of class. He settled, jumped and it's very pleasing to see him put the race to bed like that.”
He wasn’t his only winner over the festive period, with Alfie’s Princess under Robert Dunne winning the EBF Mares' Handicap Chase at Wincanton on Boxing Day for a £6,500 pay day, before 17/2 shot Range under Johnston took the £20,000 Unibet Acca Boosts Seniors' Handicap Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday by a short head from Henri The Second.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.