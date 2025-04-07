IT wasn't to be for Grand National-winning Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams 16 years on from Mon Mome's famous 100/1 victory at Aintree.
Two-time Betfair Chase winner Royalle Pagaille, who revels in the winter mud, found the hard ground hard going and was pulled up by jockey Charlie Deutsche after 16 fences.
But there was joy for neighbouring trainer Tom Lacey as Cruz Control under 2021 Welsh National-winning jockey Stan Sheppard stormed to Saturday's £100,000 William Hill Handicap Chase for the second year running, the 10/1 shot breaking clear of 11/4 favourite Imperial Saint to win by 5L in the last 100 yards.
The horse suffered with ulcers earlier in the season, and Lacey, who like Venetia trains near Ross-on-Wye, said: “I’m delighted to be able to get him back on track – he’d completely lost his way.
"We mixed it up at home – took him to the beach, jumped the Aintree fences at Lambourn, and I’m so delighted for the owners, who are great supporters of mine.
“We’ve sweetened him up – did more slow work, gave him some away days, and the sun on his back.
“It’s just my name on the licence – there’s a team of lads at home doing all the work, and it’s great.
"This turns the whole season around and reinforces the fact that we can do it.”
Herefordshire jockey Sheppard added: "Tom’s done a great job; he hasn’t rushed him... It’s a great team effort to get him back here...
“On Boxing Day at Wetherby he jumped like a bag of spanners... and it was after that we found the ulcers, and everyone’s worked really hard to get him into such good form again.”
Meanwhile, Venetia got to see 25-year-old Mon Mome in the National's Parade of Champions before the big one on Saturday, alongside Neptune Collonges, Pineau De Re, Tiger Roll, Corach Rambler, Blaklion, Vieux Lion Rouge and Walk In The Mill.