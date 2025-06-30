IT was a ton up for Lambournghini as the Monmouthshire-based horse revved up to provide county trainer David Evans with his 100th winner at Chepstow Racecourse.
Asked about the milestone by Racing Post, the Pandy trainer said: "I didn't realise that, but it's an achievement. It's my local track but I never keep track of things like that.
"I don't usually drink it, but I'll have a glass of champagne."
The three-year-old 4-1 shot was making its sixth start in the 7f handicap race, and ridden by Joe Leavy benefitted from dropping down from a mile, coming home 3/4L clear of Ajrad to take the £3,435 first prize, with Too Much Trevor trained by Shirenewton's Grace Harris third.
Evans told the Post: "I've never had a problem with her and she was very gutsy. She's a game little thing and Joe gave her a good ride."
While Chepstow may be his local course, it is only his fourth most successful venue, having surpassed 400 winners at Wolverhampton, 200 on the all-weather at Lingfield and 135 at Southwell.
He has 80 horses in training with his wife at their Ty-Derlwyn Farm stables and added: "My horses run well at Chepstow and we've not had a bad season.
"I don't have as many horses as I used to, but there is always a race for them somewhere along the line and that's all that matters."
Evans also enjoyed wins at Brighton and Leicester the same week.
Alice's Impact at 6-4 under jockey Richard Kingscote won the £6,300 Star Sports Handicap on the south coast by 1 1/4L from Banksman the day after Lambournghini's success.
And two days later in the East Midlands, 5-1 shot Level Up under Oliver Searle raced home by 3/4L from Winged Messenger to land the £4,710 first prize.
