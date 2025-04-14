THERE was success for Gold Cup-winning Abergavenny jockey-turned-trainer Sam Thomas as his 33/1 outsider Our Power came home third in Saturday’s £200,000 Scottish National.
The Welsh-trained 10-year-old under Dylan Johnston went second behind Willy Mullins' 14/1 shot Klark Kent two from home in the testing 3mile 7furlong steeplechase at Ayr.
And although Mullins' 9/1 shot Captain Cody under Harry Cobden passed Our Power at the last before surging to victory, Thomas' 2023 Kempton Coral Trophy winner held off Grozni by 2 1/4L to take third and a £21,220 pay day.
While Mullins followed up Nick Rockett's Grand National victory the week before with a 1-2, Thomas can take satisfaction from another premier steeplechase placing following second and third in December's Welsh National with Jubilee Express and his 2021 Chepstow showcase winner Iwilldoit.
It was also a second third in a week for the trainer and jockey, after Celtic Dino placed in the £50,000 Hallgarten And Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle at the Aintree National meeting.
Meanwhile, Wye Valley trainer Tom Lacey followed up Cruz Control's second-straight win at the Grand National meeting in the £100,000 William Hill Handicap Chase with another big win north of the border.
The Lord Maid again under Herefordshire jockey Stan Sheppard hit the front two from home in the £43,000 UK Greentech Glasgow Seafield Trophy Mares' Handicap Hurdle.
And the seven-year-old 10/1 shot came home 2L clear of 6/1 chance Lavida Adiva to take the £23,171 first prize in another stylish win for the Woolhope yard.
Elsewhere on the flat, Pandy trainer David Evans scored with 7/1 shot Gaiety Musical winning the £22,000 BetMGM Fillies' Handicap at Southwell under Richard Kingscote, racing home to pip 9/2 fancied Viennoise by a neck on the line.