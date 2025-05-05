ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club began their competitive week with the ladies visiting Croesyceiliog in the league, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Each team was successful on one rink, with the visitors securing an aggregate 31-27 victory.
Clare Morgan’s rink built a substantial lead over the first 12 ends, and won 19-13 despite a determined effort by their opponents over the final third.
It was the reverse on Mary Evans’ rink. who had a six-shot deficit with five ends left before reducing this to two shots and 14-12 by the end, which proved decisive overall.
The MBA men travelled to Machen for their second league game, but were beaten on all four rinks, losing 97-63.
It was close after 13 of the 21 ends, with only a two-shot differential, but Machen then took charge to score a comfortable victory.
Rink scores were Robert Poynter 17-19, Bryant Chivers 16-19, Richard Poynter 15-31 and Mike Collins 15-28.
It was a happier day for the GBL team against Blaina at Avenue Road, winning on two of the three rinks to triumph 53-46.
Clive Morgan’s rink was involved in a close game, but grasped victory over the final three ends to win 19-13, while John Newell’s rink forged ahead in the second half, outscoring their opponents 20-7.
But David Hill’s rink was 14 shots behind after nine ends and could never recover, losing 26-14.
This Wednesday (May 7), Abergavenny host Crickhowell (5.30pm start) in the first EMBA game, followed on Saturday (May 10) with a GBL game at Pontymister Welfare.
The MBA side have a bye in The Carruthers Shield, but on Tuesday (May 13) Abergavenny ladies visit Beechwood Park in the league.
Meanwhile, the club’s second “taster session” on Friday (May 2) was once again well attended, and will hopefully lead to more people enjoying bowls.
The event was followed by the season’s first social event, a well-attended and enjoyable quiz.