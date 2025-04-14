THE 2025 season for Abergavenny Bowls Club will begin this Saturday (April 19) with their official Opening Day at Avenue Road, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Members are requested to arrive for 1pm so the Opening Ceremony can take place prior to a game, played by the members, which is scheduled to begin at 2pm.
This Saturday will be the first opportunity for many members to witness the developments that have taken place to upgrade the green surrounds.
These include the installation of new paving slabs to increase the width and improve the surface of the pathways.
In addition, a new fence has been erected along with gates to form a new entrance to the green, which has all been completed by a team of club members in a period of eight weeks prior to the start of the new season.
On Sunday, Abergavenny will play a friendly fixture at Avenue Road against St Martins BC of Hereford, which is an annual fixture with the return game at Hereford later in the season.
The competitive season will begin next Tuesday (April 22) when the Ladies team will play their first South Wales and Monmouthshire League game, with Panteg House providing the opposition at Avenue Road.
The men will begin their league games the following Saturday (April 26), playing in the third division of the Monmouthshire Bowling Association League and Division 2 of the Gwent Bowling League.
The MBA opponents will be Bedwelty Park at Avenue Road and the GBL team will visit Newbridge, both with a 2.30pm start.
Meanwhile, Gilwern Bowls Club’s men kick off in the MBA at home to Caerleon the same afternoon, while their women host Bedwellty Park on Tuesday night (April 22) before visiting Merthyr West End on Thursday (April 24).