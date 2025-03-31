THE finals of the Monmouthshire Indoor Bowls Spring Triples Competition took place at Usk Memorial Hall between the three winners of the pool matches Dingestow 1, Magor 1 and Magor 2 and the best runners-up Caldicot 2, reports HAYDN HOLDER.
Caldicot 2 were drawn to play league champions Dingestow 1, while the two Magor teams faced each other in the other semi-final played over nine ends.
Caldicot started strongly, scoring three shots on the first end and leading 9-1 after four ends.
Dingestow rallied, winning the next three ends to get the score back to 9-5, before Caldicot pulled away again to take the tie 15-5.
Magor 1 started well to take a 3-0 lead after two ends but a very good three to Magor 2 brought the scores level.
Unfortunately, Magor 2 couldn’t keep that up and sawtheir club mates steadily creep away to lead 10-4 after eight ends.
Magor 2 needed a “full house” on the last end to tie, but after a few bowls it was clear that was not going to happen and Magor 1 advanced to the final.
The final started with shot changing hands, but Caldicot just could not hold on to a shot and Magor 1 pulled away to a well-deserved victory with contributions from all three players, Dave Curtis (lead), Terry Meredith (2) and Kath Wilson (skip).
Presenting the trophies, league chair Philomena Vaughan congratulated the winners on a fine performance and commiserated with the runners-up.
Philomena thanked all the teams who took part and all who helped in organising and facilitating the competition, particularly Usk SMBC for the facilities and refreshments and Colin Berg for his excellent organisation.
Proceedings concluded with Philomena presenting the League Shield to Dingestow SMBC and congratulating them on successfully defending the title they won last year.