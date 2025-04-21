ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club held their official opening day on Saturday (April 19), when members old and new were welcomed to the new season by club chair Clare Morgan, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
This welcome was followed by the ceremonial first bowl of the season, bowled by the club’s president Robert Poynter.
This opening ceremony would normally be followed by a friendly game played by the members.
But unfortunately, this year, the game had to be cancelled due to the wet condition of the green, although a social afternoon was enjoyed by all the members present.
Fortunately, due to much better weather, Sunday’s (April 20) friendly fixture was able to go ahead, with St Martins of Hereford providing the opposition at Avenue Road.
The visitors proved too strong on the day, winning on all four rinks to record a comfortable victory, but it is hoped that fortunes can be reversed when the return fixture is played in Hereford later in the season.
This Saturday (April 26) the club begin their league games with Bedwelty Park visiting Avenue Road for a Monmouthshire BA game and Abergavenny’s Gwent BL team travelling to Newbridge for their first league fixture of the season.
The following Monday (April 28), Abergavenny will play a friendly at Troedyrhiw and on Tuesday (April 29), the ladies team play their second league game at Croesyceiliog.
But before these games, on Friday evening (April 25), the club will hold their first “Taster Session” for anyone who is interested in playing the game of bowls.
There will be the opportunity to try the game and receive some help from the club’s coaches if required.
If interested just turn up at the green in Avenue Road (on the same site as Abergavenny Cricket Club) for 6pm.