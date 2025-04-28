ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club held the first of two “Taster Sessions” on Friday and a great turnout of 26 people attended to get their first experience, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
And it is hoped for a similar response this Friday (May 2) at the second session (5.30pm).
Abergavenny Ladies launched the competitive season against Panteg House in midweek in the SW&Mon league.
Each triumphed on one rink, but Panteg managed an aggregate 39-28 victory.
Abergavenny’s victorious rink was Clare Morgan's, who scored nine shots over the final three ends to win 21-13.
Jenni MacGregor’s rink struggled to gain a foothold, conceding shots throughout before losing 26-7.
The men’s teams began their campaigns on Saturday, the MBA team welcoming Bedwelty Park to Avenue Road and the GBL team visiting Newbridge.
The MBA team lost 85-55 going down on all four rinks, although Mike Collins' rink led by ten after ten ends before missing out 18-17 on the final end.
Colin Griffiths’ rink were ten shots behind after 13 ends but fought back before losing 20-16, while Bryant Chivers’ rink were level at seven-all after 12 ends, when Bedwelty seized control to win 18-9.
And Robert Poynter’s rink could never get into their game, going down 29-13.
The GBL team won on one of their three rinks at Newbridge, losing 46-35.
Clive Morgan's rink overturned a seven-shot deficit with nine on the final five ends to win 15-13.
John Newell’s rink, including Charles Harper in his first league game, led by one after nine ends, but then slipped to a 17-7 loss.
And Dick Richards’ rink scored five shots over the final three ends to reduce their deficit, losing 16-13.
This Saturday (May 3), Abergavenny’s MBA team visit Machen and the GBL team host Blaina.
The friendly at Troedyrhiw is now on Monday (May 5), while the ladies play an SW&M game at Garndiffaith on Tuesday, and the EMBA campaign starts on Wednesday at home to Crickhowell (5.30pm).