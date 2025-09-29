ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club managed to complete their championship finals by playing the last three games during the week, reports STEVE FILE.
The Ladies Novice Final on Wednesday between Mandy Harris and Sue Jewell was closely fought, with Sue going ahead on the ninth end 8-6.
She increased this to 14-7 on the 13th end before Mandy took the next three ends to reduce the deficit to 14-12.
And by the 18th end it was 15-15, and after two ends shared, Mandy then scored five shots on the next two ends to take the title by 21-16.
The Mixed Pairs Final on Wednesday evening pitted Clare Morgan and Colin Griffiths against Jenni MacGregor and Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, with the final score being 19-15 shots to the former duo.
The Men’s Championship Final was played on Thursday afternoon between Gwyn Jones and Clive Morgan.
Gwyn was on top form and went into a 12-2 lead after eight ends, although Clive was extremely unfortunate on a number of occasions.
Clive managed to reduce Gwyn's lead to 12-6, but to no avail because Gwyn then won the next five ends to become the 2025 Men's Champion 21-6.
On Friday evening a Bingo and Quiz evening was arranged by Sue Williams and Lesley Radle, which was a great night which raised £80 for club funds.
Saturday also saw a Fun Competition for the Ernest Holton Trophy, which was won by Gerard Parry and John Woodier.
The Green is now closed until April 2026 when the club hope to welcome back present members and invite new members to join.
About 30-35 members will now migrate to the Blaenau Gwent Indoor Bowls Centre to take part in the indoor leagues for the next six months before reappearing on the green in April.
