GILWERN Bowling Club’s competition finals scheduled for last Saturday looked unlikely to happen at 9.30am, when 70 per cent of the green was covered with puddles, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
However, a herculean effort by members with the help of a “squeegee roller” enabled the green to be pronounced fit for play at 11.15am, only 15 minutes later than the scheduled start.
The first final was between Ken Christie and Richie Rees for the Novices Trophy, with Ken crowned champion after a keenly contested match.
This was followed by the Mixed Pairs where Karen Fulton and Richard Davis were successful against their opponents Lynda Tindle and Mike Axford.
The Ladies Pairs final saw Becky Clements and Wendy Davies take on Victoria Tyler and Sarah Dixon, with the former duo claiming the trophy, while in the men’s equivalent competition, Mike Axford and Tony Corfield had a comfortable victory against Ken Christie and Alwyn Davies.
The Ladies and Men’s Club Champions were the final two trophies to be decided.
In the Ladies match, Sheila Howells faced Karen Fulton, with the latter taking the title.
The Men’s title was competed for by Kevin G Davies and Mark Wells in a very evenly matched contest, with the latter claiming the title by three shots after 21 ends.
After all the finals had been decided, a barbecue was enjoyed by all present, followed by the trophy presentations.
This Saturday (September 20), Gilwern Bowling Club will hold their traditional season ending game when the ladies take on the men to decide who holds the trophy and has the bragging rights for the following 12 months.
This will be followed by a celebration tea attended by invited guests and league officials to mark the official opening of the refurbished and much-improved clubhouse.
