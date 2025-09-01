WORLD-ranked No 4 bowler Ross Owen came to Abergavenny Bowls Club's Avenue Road last week to give players a masterclass, reports STEVE FILE.
A club spokesperson said: "It proved a really informative evening with plenty of practical exercises followed by a Q&A session.
"Our thanks go to Ross and his sponsors Taylor Bowls who provided a selection of bowls for us to try."
On Thursday evening, the Gwent BL team hosted Beechwood, with Richard Richards, Nigel Jewell, Steve Horrell and Denis McDaid's rink levelling on the 10th end at 8-8, but then conceding nine shots on the next two before losing 25-12.
Mike McGonagall, Mal Powell, Charles Harper and Dewi Williams's rink never really got started and missed out 17-7.
Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Dave Cooper, Paul Jones and Gordon King's rink dominated to win 18-7., but Beechwood took overall honours 49-37.
On Sunday, Abergavenny hosted the Barbarian Bowls Association team, made up of players who have given a lot to the game and raised money for charities, as part of the club's 165th anniversary celebrations.
Mike Collins, Sue Pritchard, Mike Powell and Tom Cobb's rink were downed 24-8, but Mary Evans, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Fred Mutimer and Nigel Jewell took the lead on the 12th end and surged clear to win 20-11.
Clare Morgan, Steve File, Steve Horrell and Gordon King's rink trailed 9-0 after five ends, fought back to 12-9 but then lost 22-12.
John Macgregor, Mal Powell, Sue Jewell and Paul Jones'rink were only 6-5 down after 10 ends, but missed out 18-9, while Jimmy Harris, John Newell, Charles Harper and Ian McCuish's rink were beaten 17-11.
But Rob Poynter, Steve Rowan, Val Jones and Mike Hayward came back from 11-5 down to win 21-14, with the final score Abergavenny 81 Barbarians 106.
Sunday (September 7) sees a home match against the MBA Presidents Team (2pm).
