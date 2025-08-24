GILWERN Bowling Club welcomed Oakdale Welfare Bowls Club to their Common Road green for a Monmouthshire Bowling Association game on Saturday., reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
On a successful afternoon for the hosts, they won on all four rinks to register victory by 96 shots to 63, gaining the maximum 14 league points in the process.
Alwyn Davies’ rink built a 13-shot lead over the first third of the game.
This advantage was reduced to three shots over the next five ends, but the Gilwern rink then regained control to win by 22 shots to 17.
Mike Fulton’s rink was six shots behind after the first eight ends but then scored eight shots over the next four ends to gain the lead, and maintained this to win by 18 shots to 16.
The rink of Kevin G Davies was three shots behind after six ends before then scoring 17 shots, conceding only two over the next ten ends to be able to score a victory by 28 shots to 17.
After scoring five shots on the first end, Tony Corfield’s rink was always in control, building on their good start, which enabled them to gain a comprehensive victory by 28 shots to 13.
On Sunday, Gilwern BC members Derek Tyler and John Whomersley joined John Woodier (Abergavenny BC) and Lewis Francis (Bailey Park BC) to form one of six rinks representing MBA President Peter Williams.
This was a game against West Monmouthshire BA at Beaufort to mark his year of presidency.
Unfortunately, after a very close contest they lost on the final end by 15 shots to 14.
This Saturday (August 30) Gilwern will visit Pontymister Welfare for an MBA game.
The following day (Sunday, August 31) Belle Vue will provide the opposition for a re-arranged MBA game at Gilwern.
