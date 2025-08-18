ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s Clare Morgan, Jenni Macgregor, Val Jones and Lesley Radley led hosts Ynysddu 7-5 in the Mary Wardle League in midweek, but ended up losing 18-12, reports STEVE FILE.
But Saturday’s final Mary Wardle home game against Garndiffaith saw Morgan, Sue Pritchard, Macgregor and Radley win 36-8, which should mean the title.
The ladies also hosted Panteg Park where Morgan, Radley, Kath Indge and Dawn Kedward led by one only for the visitors to score one on the final end for 17-17.
But Macgregor, Jones, Mary Evans and Sue Williams won the last three ends to triumph 17-13, for a 34-30 match victory.
In the South Wales Mixed League, Steve Rowan, Dic Richards, Val Jones and Sue Williams won against three Ystrad Mynach visitors 13-9.
John Macgregor, Lesley Radley, Jim Jones and Mike Hayward also played three, winning 19-10, while Jenni Macgregor, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Kath Indge and Ian McCuish triumphed 17-10, with Abergavenny winning 45-27.25.
The GBL team visited Blaina, where Maurice Padfield, Denis McDaid, Gerald Parry and John Marsh lost 16-17.
Mal Powell, Mike Hayward, Martin Love and Roger Griffiths dropped six on the 17th end and lost 21-13, and while John Newell, Nigel Jewell, Paul Jones and Dewi Williams won 17-8, Blaina won 45-37 overall.
But Abergavenny’s MBA hosts beat Chepstow 83-62, despite Mike Collins, Steve File, Steve Rowan and John Woodier dropping seven shots with two ends left, and losing 19-16.
John Macgregor, Jimmy Harris, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy and Clive Morgan pulled away to 19-10, but just squeezed home 21-20.
But Rob Poynter, Peter Steed, Courtney Hemmings and Dave Cooper won 20-13, while Jack Vale, Anthony Moriarty, Steve Williams and Ian McCuish won 26-10.
On Sunday, the GBL team lost 62-44 at Bedwellty Park.
Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Denis McDaid, Maurice Padfield and Paul Jones lost 32-9, but Mike Powell, Courtney Hemmings, Martin Love and Tom Cobb levelled 17-17 right at the end.
Ian McCuish, Mal Powell, Dic Richards and Mike Hayward won 18-13.
