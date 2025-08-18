GLANGRWYNEY 1sts won by two wickets in the final over at home on Saturday, passing the Dinas Powys 2nds’ total of 216-5 off 40 overs with just five balls to spare.
Michael Devoy took three for 30 off his eight overs, backed by single strikes from Joe Bowker and Tim Jones.
In reply, opener Devoy was dismissed for eight (9-1), but a 92-run second-wicket partnership between Mark Waldeck, who scored 26, and Geoff Holmes, who went on to score 39, set Glan on their way (101-2).
And No 4 Jones then weighed in with an unbeaten 73 off 69 balls, as he ushered the lower order to the target, backed by Jack Tod with 11 in a 51-run eighth-wicket partnership (189-8).
Jones having struck 10 fours then smashed a six to win it with the first ball of the final over, taking Glan to 217-8 and lifting them to fourth in South East Wales 8.
But the 2nds were beaten by 233 runs away to SEW 15 leaders South Wales Sri Lankan 2nds, who compiled a huge 356-4 off 30 overs, two of their batsmen scoring unbeaten centuries before retiring not out.
Mallikarjuna Uppara took two wickets and James McIlroy and Jonathon Jones with a caught and bowled one apiece for the visitors.
Glan then reached 123 all out in 28 overs in reply, Iestyn Devoy scoring a sparkling 58 off 45 deliveries, including a six and nine fours, and Nam Wooton 31 not out.
This Saturday (August 23), Glan 1sts are away to Lisvane 3rds, while the 2nds host Ponthir 4ths.
