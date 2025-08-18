A SUPERB 111 from skipper opener Sam Michell helped fire Llanarth 1sts to a 54-run win away to Radyr 3rds, with their late South East Wales 5 promotion push leaving them just nine points off Dinas Powys in second with two games to play.
Andrew Spencer also scored 33 and Adam Binmore 22 as Llanarth reached 259-8 in 45 overs.
The bowlers then turned off Radyr's run reply, restricting the hosts to 205-6, with Dan Moseley taking 3-42, and Tom Stentiford and Harrison Griffiths one apiece.
The 2nds also enjoyed a thumping 155-run win at home to Abercarn 2nds, scoring 264-5 off 40 overs before dismissing them for 109 in the 32nd over.
Opener Gerry Stentiford agonisingly holed out for 97 just short of a ton, but sixth man Glen Hamilton then laid waste to the Abercarn attack firing an unbeaten 106 off 67 balls, including four sixes and 16 fours.
Abercarn reached 49-1 in reply, but four wickets for just four runs (53-5) stopped them in their tracks, Aiden Lewis and Isaac Hinccliffe both taking three wickets, backed by solo strikes for Colin Isaacs and Andrew Hilditch.
But Monkswood 1sts lost out by five wickets away to Whitchurch Heath 2nds in SEW 4 despite 50 from skipper opener Matthew Malson and 51 from Mike Watkins.
Adam Malson also scored 25 not out, and Gavin Davies and Simon Williams 15s as the visitors reached 195 all out with three balls of the 40 overs left.
Monkswood’s attack had quick success, a Gareth Trumper caught and bowled and a Davies catch off an Adam Malson ball reducing the hosts to 15-2.
But successive partnerships of 51 and 63 put Heath in the driving seat, and a 63-run unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership saw them to 197-5 with six overs to spare, Adam and Matthew Malson both taking wicket braces.
Llanarth 1sts host Tondu 2nds on Saturday (August 23), while the 2nds are away to Blaina 2nds and Monkswood host Pentyrch 2nds.
