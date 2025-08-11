FORMER Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar fired 102 not out off 100 balls as Usk 1st XI beat Swansea by 61 runs on their last ever visit to the iconic St Helens ground.
The city club are relocating from the venue next season, where Gary Sobers famously became the first player in top-class cricket to score six sixes off an over in 1968.
And Zafar joined all the centurions to walk up the famous pavilion steps, firing 10 fours as Usk reached 231-8 in 50 overs, Matthew Williams also scoring 26, Hugo Caldicott 23 and Matt Hancock 21.
Only Jack Cropper with 60 provided a significant Swansea response, as Usk's bowlers soon took control, Ollie Rayner taking four wickets, Harawal Ahmed Wassam three, Zafar two and Matthew Marriott one, with Swansea all out for 170 in 39 overs, and the win lifting Usk to fourth in South Wales Premier One.
The 2nds won by three wickets at home to Miskin Manor 2nds to keep the pressure on South East Wales 3 table-toppers Llandaff 2nds.
Joe Peacock took four wickets backed by Jamie Jones and Oliver Hall with two apiece, as Miskin were dismissed for 167 in 41 overs.
Opener Neil Perrett then struck 43, supported by Jones and skipper Sidharth Ramesh with 27s, as the hosts reached 168-7 in the 44th over.
Making it a perfect Saturday, the 3rds won by four wickets away to Ponthir 2nds, winning it with a Damian Harvey six with 11 balls to spare.
The high-flying SEW 9 hosts were limited to 216-5 off 40 overs, Julian Smith taking two wickets, and Evan Wynne, Oliver Light and Richard Rees one apiece.
And Chris Kirkwood with a sparkling 58 off 49 balls, backed by Rees with 38, Rhodri Williams 27, Wynne 26 and Harvey 32 not out, then steered them to 221-6 and a fifth win of the season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.