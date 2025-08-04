A MAGNIFICENT 131 from Nick Jones, including 23 fours, guided Glangrwyney 1sts to a thumping 157-run home win over Rogerstone Welfare 2nds on Saturday.
Andrew Norris also cracked 65 not out and Mark Waldeck 33 as Glan compiled a huge 289-3 40-over total in the South East Wales 8 clash.
Welfare were wobbling at 46-3, and with a top score of 21, never mounted a serious challenge to the total, dismissed for 132 in 33 overs, with Vic Phillips, Jack Tod and James Luckhurst taking wicket braces.
Elsewhere, a 107-run opening-wicket stand between skipper Ollie Mann and Will Heath put Llanarth 1sts on their way to a five-wicket win at Hopkinstown, as the villagers overhauled a 198 all out target from 37 overs.
Dan Moseley took four wickets and Harrison Griffiths three for the SEW 5 third-placed visitors, with Tom Heath, Dennis Heath and Morgan Boret taking one apiece.
Heath then blasted 61 off 39 balls, including two sixes and 11 fours, with Mann firing 60, including two sixes and 10 fours, backed by Boret with 28 as Llanarth reached 199-5 with 14 overs to spare.
Llanarth 2nds also won by 30 runs at home to Radyr 5ths, Dave Myatt cracking 94, Andrew Hilditch 42, Adam Gilchrist 28 and Anthony Norris 26 in their 238-8 40-over target.
Radyr were then 8-2, but recovered to post 208-6 thanks to stands of 87 and 81, Hilditch and Jamie George taking two wickets apiece.
Fixtures this Saturday (August 9) include – Abertillery Town 1sts v Glangrwyney 1sts, Glangrwyney 2nds v Radyr 6ths, Llanarth 1sts v Bridgend Town 2nds, Ponthir 3rds v Llanarth 2nds
