THE 191st AGM of Abergavenny Cricket Club took place last Thursday, with chairman Geoff Shackleton opening the meeting with a minute’s silence out of respect for deceased members Paul Beaumont, Alan Dawkins, Gwen York, Margaret Thomas and Doug James.
The minutes of the 2024 AGM were accepted before Nick Kinman on behalf of Steve Lesbirel presented the treasurer’s report and accounts outlining issues that needed addressing, which were passed unanimously following questions and discussion.
Running the club presents financial challenges and innovative ideas for increasing income are needed.
Geoff in his chairman’s report thanked all present for attending and those who had worked so hard to ensure the smooth running of the club on and off the field.
The club succeeded in reaching several milestones, and he praised ground staff for the production of wickets at Avenue Road and Crickhowell.
The 1sts had retained their Premier 1 status while the unbeaten 2nds won South East Wales 5.
The Junior and Ladies sections continued to thrive and the impact of new coach Mujahid Ilyas was already bearing fruit working with Barry French and other coaches.
New ideas about using technology to capture members and their details, etc, will also make for smoother administration.
Captain’s reports saw Barry French update the meeting re-the 4ths and the Juniors, while Sam Clarke gave a short report of the 2025 season, and Stuart Eccles reported on the 3rds, indicating he would now be stepping down.
Officers elected were:
President – Brian Mayers
Chairman – Geoff Shackleton
Secretary – Sarah Pipe
Treasurer – Steve Lesbirel
House Chair – Stephen Denning
Youth Chair – Barry French
Ground Chair – Gareth Powell
200 Club – Brian Councher
Subscription Sec – Owain Bradley
Fixture Sec – Committee
1sts capt – Sam Clarke
2nds capt – Ed Woolcott
3rds capt – S Brown
4ths capt – Barry French
Ladies capt – Lotte Matthews
Safeguarding – Geoff Shackleton
Head of Cricket – Gary Thomas
New Vice President – Gary Thomas
The office of President was voted to be a three-year term, alongside subscription Increases.
