BEN Kellaway top-scored with 59 in England Lions' second innings against a Cricket Australia XI Down Under.
But the Monmouthshire-raised Glamorgan CCC player's team suffered the same fate in Perth as England's Ashes team, also losing by eight wickets.
Having holed out for seven in England's 299 all out first innings, the 21- year-old Glamorgan CCC Player of the Year was desperate to make his mark.
And he did so in the second innings, notching a patient 59 off 98 balls, including three fours and a six, before holing out to Xavier Crone off a Jack Sinfield ball.
Spin bowler Kellaway, who famously took wickets in the same over for Glamorgan last summer with both right and left arms, had less success with the ball, the Chepstow CC graduate bowling 10 overs for 52 runs and no wickets.
Cricket Australia led by 42 after scoring 341 all out in their first innings, with England setting them a target of 231 after scoring 273 all out in their second knock.
Australia's Ashes reserve batter Josh Inglis then pushed his case for inclusion in the second Test with an unbeaten 125 from 107 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes, as the hosts raced to 235-2 in just 45 overs.
Travis Head's century in Perth in the Ashes Test after being elevated to open due to Usman Khawaja's back spasms has prompted talk about whether that should be a permanent move.
That’s probably not likely for the second Test at Brisbane’s Gabba, but should a spot become vacant anywhere in the order, Inglis' versatility would make him a candidate.
Inglis made a century on Test debut, against Sri Lanka in Galle, and also filled in at No 4 when Steven Smith missed the first Test against the West Indies.
Meanwhile, Kellaway will be hoping for inclusion in the two-day England Lions day-night match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on November 29-30.
