ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club commemorated the recent Remembrance Day anniversary by displaying a specially commissioned plaque in memory of those members of the club who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts.
The club, it appears, has never been formally represented at the ceremony and it was felt by committee, members and supporters that – as a major sporting organisation in the town and district – this should be rectified.
The plaque is a very attractive piece of craftsmanship – cast in bronze with raised lettering – and will be permanently located in the clubhouse.
In future years, a prominent member of the cricket club will place a wreath at the Cenotaph on each Remembrance Sunday.
The plaque reads:
“LEST WE FORGET
IN MEMORY OF ALL THOSE MEMBERS OF ABERGAVENNY CRICKET CLUB
WHO LOST THEIR LIVES IN THE FIRST AND SECOND WORLD WARS
AND SUBSEQUENT CONFLICTS”
The cost of commissioning and producing the plaque has been made possible by the generosity of the Kinman family.
Nick played his cricket at the Abergavenny and Malpas clubs (to Wales Minor County level) and, remarkably, is now a Life Member of both.
His father, George, also played for Malpas and Girling (and, for short spells, in Egypt and Argentina), while his mother Mavis was an enthusiastic scorer and a regular tea lady, in the days when such women were at the heart of so many local clubs.
Both Nick and his brother David were passionate about cricket from childhood, while his youngest brother, John, preferred spectating, and still closely follows the game from afar, having been resident in Singapore for many years.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny CC’s Junior Winter Programme is under way in King Henry VIII School’s new sports hall, with more than 50 young cricketers (boys and girls aged 9-15) attending the opening sessions.
To get involved, contact Michael Collet (0771 7801755/ [email protected]) or Barry French (07790 008815/ [email protected]).
