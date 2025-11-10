CRICKHOWELL Cricket Club is greatly saddened to record the recent death of one of its oldest past players – Doug James – who played for the town from the late 1950s until the 1980s and captained the 1st XI for several seasons.
Primarily an off-spin bowler, Doug was also a very useful middle order batsman who had a strong competitive instinct and real pride in his own and his side’s performance.
Like many of his era, he forged lasting friendships with opponents but sometimes revealed a feisty streak.
There was one memorable midweek league match at Abergavenny in the 1960s when the contest became particularly heated and Doug told his opponent, Des Norton, to ‘keep your hair on, Dessie’, after being controversially run out.
Unfortunately, Des had gone prematurely bald and was experimenting with a toupée – a hairpiece or partial wig, held on by adhesive – about which he was very sensitive.
Despite wearing pads, the incensed Dessie ran at Doug, who promptly fled and was chased out of the ground and into Avenue Road.
Never had Doug sprinted so fast. He was wise to have taken flight, for Des was a fine athlete, first choice goalkeeper for Abergavenny Thursdays and Abergavenny ‘Sports Superstar’ three years in a row.
Though Abergavenny born and bred, Doug opted to play his whole career for Crickhowell, in the shadow of the castle, where he enjoyed many happy days.
Doug was passionate about most sport, and played football for Abergavenny Amateurs FC and was a member of Llanfoist’s Monmouthshire Golf Club.
After retiring from cricket, he took up bowls, and needing his competitive sporting fix, in later life became a keen cards player.
After a lengthy period of ill-health, Doug died aged 91, leaving wife Chris (the rock of his life), a daughter Claire and a son Alex, and three granddaughters (Ella, Mali and Lili).
Crickhowell CC’s deepest sympathies go out to his whole family.
