ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club are delighted to announce the signing of Mujahid Ilyas as player-coach for the next three years.
Twenty five years old, he has accumulated a wealth of cricketing and coaching experience in a relatively short period of time.
A right-hand bat and leg break bowler, he is a former member of the Glamorgan Academy and represented Wales at 14s, 15s and 17s level and Wales Minor Counties, and has also played for Glamorgan 2nd XI.
At club level, Muji has played for both Cardiff, St Fagans and Newport at Premier League I, the highest club standard in Wales, for several seasons.
He is thus a significant addition to Abergavenny’s 1st XI strength and brings much-needed experience and knowledge to a very young squad.
Muji has serious coaching ambitions. He is currently a level 2 coach and is keen to move on in terms of qualifications.
At present, he works in the various Glamorgan Pathways and focuses on the counties U13 squad.
He has already started his work at Abergavenny by coaching the club’s U11s, U13s and U15s squads, boys and girls, in hourly sessions each Monday evenings which will continue throughout the winter.
Head of Abergavenny Cricket, Gary Thomas, expressed himself thrilled at Muji’s signing.
“We have acquired the services of a fine player and an enthusiastic high-quality coach, who will lead the development of our junior and senior players, both male and female in group sessions and on a one-to -one basis.
“We are very excited to have Muji on board now and he will shape our junior coaching framework over the next three years.”
Abergavenny Cricket Club junior winter sessions for boys and girls aged 10-14 years old have started at King Henry VIII school between 6pm and 9pm on a Monday.
Any parents who may want their son or daughter to attend should contact Gary Thomas on 07506 823146.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.