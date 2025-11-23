THE new campaign has seen a smashing start for Abergavenny Badminton Club, reports MEIRION WILLIAMS.
They started their 2x2 league programme with a hard fought away match victory against Newport.
In the Men’s level doubles, debutant Morgan Vaughan teamed up with Dan Stubbins, and it was a great result for the pairing, as they picked up the first win of the fixture, prevailing in two straight games over their opponents.
In the Ladies level doubles, Yang Yi paired up with Ffion Williams and in a well contested match, were victorious, also winning their match in two straight game.
The remaining set of matches saw Dan Stubbins paired up with Yang Yi and Morgan Vaughan pairing up with Ffion Williams in mixed doubles matches.
Dan and Yang Yi managed to secure their first match 21-17 and 21-12.
However, despite their best-efforts, Morgan and Ffion lost their games 21-11 and 21-18.
The second set of mixed doubles matches saw Dan and Ffion pairing up, and Morgan and Yang Yi forming the final pairing.
Dan and Ffion saw Abergavenny over the winning line with a comfortable win, while Morgan and Yang Yi lost out to their opponents in two straight rubbers.
In the end, Abergavenny ran out worthy 4-2 winners, starting their 2x2 campaign in winning style, and will be hoping to improve upon last year’s second place finish.
Abergavenny Badminton Club are seeking to add to their current membership, so if you fancy dusting off your racket and think you still have what it takes, or you think you can smash it with the rest of them, then why not go along and join them.
Club nights are held at Abergavenny Leisure Centre every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm.
