MORE than 100 intrepid hill runners hit the heights in the annual Blorenge Fell Race, from Llanfoist church to the summit trig and back.
The 3.5-mile course had 485m of ascent, with runners staying on the footpath on the tram road within the site of special scientific interest, but able to choose their route on the common.
The course had very steep sections, plus roots, loose stones, steps, stiles and other hazards to navigate.
And the race, organised by Patrick Jarvis and Kani Hinshelwood, also marked the end of the South Wales Fell Race series.
First home in 33 minutes 25 seconds was Tom Spearman of Oxford University Surf Club, who headed Rhys Goodrick of Vegan Runners by 1.09 in second.
The third spot came down to a battle between clubmates Jonathan Ford and Wyndham Turner of Black Mountains fell club Mynydd Du and Wilf Evans of Cardiff Runners.
And Ford took the final place on the podium in 35.54, with Turner 13 seconds behind just pipping Evans by two seconds to fourth.
Then there was a gap to sixth and Mynyddwr De Cymru's Will Argo in 37.53, with MD's Tom Mollekin 20 seconds back in seventh.
Oxford Surf Club's Tommy Lees was eighth in 38.40 just four seconds ahead of MD's Brett Mahoney, with MDC's Matt O'Keefe rounding out the top 10 and taking the over-40s class in 39.18.
Paul Murrin of Chepstow Harriers was fastest over-50 man in 11th in 39.33, with MD's Bethan Logan first woman home in 14th in 40.21.
MD's Steven Hepton and Louie Smith were second and third over-40s men in 40.43 and 40.47 respectively, while over-50s second and third were club mate Ian Whistance in 41.01 and Mike Fawcett of the Royal Navy Athletic Club in 41.13.
Second woman home was Ceri Merwood of Cardiff Runners in 42.39, who was 52 seconds ahead of third fastest and first over-50 female Rhian Probert of MD.
The latter’s club mate Martin Webb took the over-60s men's class in 44.24, just behind third senior woman Briony Latter of MDC (44.08), with Peter Sowerby (Brecon AC) second in 45.18.
Other class winners were MD's Claire Prosser – over-40 woman 45.54; Croft Ambrey's Flora Gunner – over-60 woman 55.27; Libby Hinshelwood – junior woman 59.48; Croft Ambrey's Gary Gunner – over-70 man 71.18.
The event also marked the completion of the 2025 South Wales Series.
Winners were –
Men’s Over-40: 1st Tom Turner, 2nd Simon Daniel, 3rd Matt Farrer
Female Over-40: 1st Emma McWilliams, 2nd Alix Arndt, 3rd Claire Prosser;
Men’s Over-50: 1st Tim Lenton, 2nd Ian Whistance, 3rd Ian Luke;
Female Over-50: 1st Rhian Probert, 2nd Emma Bagley;
Men’s Over-60: 1st Stephen Priestnall, 2nd Martin Webb, 3rd Simon Darke;
Female Over-60: 1st Hilary Keogh, 2nd Flora Gunner, 3rd Ellie Salisbury;
Men’s Over-70: Don Powell;
Men’s Over-75: Gary Gunner.
And they can get to do it all again – and make some room for Christmas dinner – in the Skirrid Fell race on Saturday, December 20.
Runners meet at the Skirrid Inn at Llanvihangel Crucorny before walking to the field start, with the route to the summit and back covering 3.6 miles and 1476ft of ascent.
