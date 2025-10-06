SATURDAY started with a yellow weather warning for Storm Amy, but 54 intrepid runners still lined up to battle the ferociously cold wind and rain in the short but sweet 37th Fan Fawr Fell Race over 3.2km.
With an ascent and descent of around 1,000ft starting from Storey Arms, there was a close battle at the front between Tomas Black of Beacons fell club Mynyddwr De Cymru and Cardiff's Rhys Goodrick (Vegan Runners UK).
And after a closely fought battle involving both running and bum sliding, Rhys took the spoils in 18 minutes 20 seconds by a mere eight seconds from Tomas, with Cardiff AAC U19 Iwan Froley third another minute back.
Wyndham Thomas of Abergavenny-based Mynydd Du was fourth in 19.54 followed by MDC duo Joshua Tremblay (21.18) and Dan Powell (22.03).
Men's over-40 winner in eighth overall was MDC's Matt O'Keefe (22.20), 10 seconds and one place ahead of Lliswerry AC over-50 male winner Jeff Wherlock.
Claire Prosser led Mynydd Du's ladies to a clean sweep in the women's event, crossing 21st overall in 24.05, followed by clubmates Emma McWilliams (26.30) and Debbie Stenner (28.20).
Claire also took the over-40s class, while Debbie was first female over-50 home.
Peter Sowerby of Brecon AC was first over-60 man home in 25.37, just 10 seconds up on MDC class rival Simon Darke, followed by MD's Stephen Priestnall in 26.35.
Ellie Salisbury of Eryri Harriers took a similarly well contested over-60 women's class, crossing just under a minute ahead of Croft Ambrey's Flora Gunner in 31.38, with MD's Rona Davies another minute back in third.
And MD's Carl Brancher took the men's over-70s class in 32.43 with Croft Ambrey's Gary Gunner taking the over-75 class in 36.40.
The race was the penultimate event in the South Wales Series, with the last one being the Blorenge Fell Race on November 29.
