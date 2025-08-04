THE only way was up – to begin with – as 62 fell runners took on Saturday's Llanthony Show fell run, organised by Black Mountains club Mynydd Du.
The host club's Jonathan Ford mastered the 3.9-mile, 1150ft ascent run, coming home in pole position just 16 seconds up on club mate Wyndham Turner.
Robin Woods of Builth and District was third and fastest over-40 in 30.24, who headed Jon Like of Parc Bryn Bach in fourth by 46 seconds, just 10 seconds ahead of fifth-placed Brecon Beacons Mynyddwyr De Cymru runner Joshua Tremblay.
Mynydd Du's Tom Mollekin came home 12thin 33.24, with a trio of club mates – Wes Sheldon, Tom Turner and Ian Whistance – 14th to 16th in 33.56, 34.07 and 34.20.
MDC's Clare Ponsford proved fastest woman in 38.10, just one place and 29 seconds ahead of fastest over-60 male club mate Simon Darke.
Second fastest woman was MD's Debbie Stenner, who took the women's over-50 class in 40.20, followed as third female by Les Croupiers' Rachel Lammin in 42.39.
Quickest over-60 woman was Flora Gunner of Croft Ambrey in 45.18, while MD's Carl Brancher was fastest over-70 man in 48.15.
Thirty eight intrepid runners also recently took on the epic 19-mile long Brecon Beacons fell run starting and finishing at the Talybont reservoir dam and including a punishing 4,500ft of ascent.
It was won in two hours 53 minutes by Liam Glen, with Joel Gomes of Mercia Runners second in 3.07, followed by Ellis Davies of Brecon AC in 3.13.
Mynydd Du’s Matthew Farrer was 11th in 3.48, with MDC’s Simon Darke the top over-60 man in 4.03.
First woman was Emily Browne of Cardiff Runners in 4.11, followed two minutes behind by Katy Baugh of Denbigh Harriers.
