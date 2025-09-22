MORE than 100 runners reached for the skies in the Waun Fach seven-mile horseshoe fell race, which included a 2,000ft climb and descent.
Starting near Dinas Castle, first home in the 111-strong field was Dan Connolly of Mercia Runners in 49.46, followed 37 seconds back by Rhys Goodrick of Vegan Runners.
Mercia’s Oliver Perratt was third in 51.23, with Jonathan Ford of Abergavenny-based Mynydd Du fourth in 52.28, 26 seconds ahead of fastest junior Tomas Black of Black Mountains club Mynyddwyr de Cymru.
MD’s Wyndham Turner came 10th in 57.32, with club mates Tom Mollekin 16th in 59.33 and Brett Mahoney 17th 10 seconds back.
The Black Mountains’ club’s Bethan Logan proved fastest woman in 21st overall, crossing in 1.01.10, 1.40 ahead of second woman and fastest over-40 female Joanne Henderson of Denbigh, with MD’s Rhian Probert third and fastest over-50 woman in 1.07.26.
MDC’s Katie Ironside was fourth female in 1.08.29, with MD’s Claire Prosser fifth and second fastest over-40 in 1.09.28.
MD’s Martin Webb was second quickest over-60 man in 1.14.07, with club mate Hilary Keogh first over-60 woman home in 1.21.02.
The Black Mountains Fell Race a week later encompassed a daunting 17 miles and 5,200ft of ascent, starting and finishing in Llanbedr.
An intrepid 42 runners started out, with 38 finishing.
First home was Bristol’s Liam Glen in 2.44.57, followed by Sam Husband of Greenbow AC in 2.58.29 and Sam Rawes of Team Bath 11 seconds back.
MD’s Brett Mahoney was fourth just 12 seconds further back, two places ahead of club mate and fastest woman Beth Logan who came home in 3.06.18, some 11 minutes ahead of second fastest woman, Ceri Merwood of Cardiff Runners.
