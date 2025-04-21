SIXTY four runners took on the testing Cribyn Fell Race, comprising a testing ascent of 3,100 feet over a 5.5-mile course.
Starting and finishing at the old Cwm Gwdi Army Camp near Brecon, local ace Wyndham Turner of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du had to give second best placing third behind Sam Dellar of Ilfracombe Running Club in first, followed by Josh Tremblay of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru.
Dellar finished more than three minutes clear in 56mins 50secs, with Tremblay crossing 1.04 ahead of Turner in 1.00.17.
James Blore of Chepstow Harriers was fourth in 1.02.43, 39 seconds ahead of over-50 winner Tim Lenton of Axe Valley RC.
Sixth was Patrick Tudor of Swansea Harriers (1.06.13) seven seconds ahead of Tony James, with MD's Ian Whistance eighth finishing second fastest over-50 just six seconds further back.
The latter's club mate Tom Turner was fastest over-40 man in ninth (1.07.15), with Iestyn Evans of Neath Harriers rounding out the top ten (1.09.24) 19 seconds ahead of MD's Joe Rumer.
Fastest woman in 12th was MD over-50 Rhian Probert in 1.10.22, beating MDC's Katie Ironside by 1.32, with MD's Emma McWilliams taking the over-40 female class as third fastest woman in 1.17.55, 48 seconds ahead of fourth fastest Briony Latter from MDC.
Chepstow Harriers' Paul Dodd took the men's over-60 class (1.18.52) by just over half a minute from MD's Stephen Priestnall, who in turn had 28 seconds on third-placed over-60s club mate Paul Colley-Davies.
And MD's Hilary Keogh raced home in 1.28.51 to take the over-60 women's class by just over a minute from Mercia Fell Runners' Sue Haworth, while the latter's club mate Dave Thomlinson was first over-70 man in 1.43.57.
Attention now switches to the Cwmyoy fell race this Saturday (April 26), starting at the village hall at 11am.