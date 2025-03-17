FEMALE fell runners from Black Mountains club Mynydd Du headed for the hills to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).
The Outdoor Partnership's Bethan Logan posted photos of them bathed in beautiful March sunshine, saying: "I can't think of a better way to spend International Women's Day than with this bunch of strong, independent, invincible women on a fell run in the Black Mountains!
"Huge thanks to Emma Bayliss and Nat (Taylor) for leading and all the gals at Mynydd Du for coming along to inspire and support!
"Loved hearing the talks too, from a 61-day all-female expedition to the South Pole with Nat, to the epic race and running tours to Scotland and the Lakes with Emma, and then a little sprinkle of DIY adventure from me.
"Dinas Castle Inn were the perfect hosts and kept us all well carb loaded!
"The women who came along also raised £260 for the Girls on Hills Access Fund – https://www.girlsonhills.com/support-us – supporting more women to get into the outdoors.
"I’m so proud to be part of such an inspiring, empowering community of adventurous women, including all of the allies who support us to keep being us, and doing what we do!
"Don't be afraid to embrace who you are and live unapologetically, chase your dreams and TAKE UP SPACE! You are wonderful and the world is so much better with you in it."
MD runners also headed for the 4.6-mile 1,148ft ascent Tyr y Foel fell race near Talybont.
Brett Mahoney came fifth in 37.46 in a race won by over three minutes by Swansea Harriers’ Ben Mitchell in 31.57.
MD’s Tom Mollekin was seventh in 38.23, with club mate Matthew Farrer taking the over-40 class in 10th in 40.42.
Lucy Williamson was second fastest woman just behind in 41.19, closely followed by MD club mate Rhian Probert who was fourth woman and fastest over-55 in 41.47